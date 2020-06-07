Scarati, John A. STILLWATER John A. Scarati, 69 of Royal Court, passed away peacefully at the Stratton VA Medical Center on June 1, 2020, after a short illness. Born in Troy on August 4, 1950, son of the late Patrick and Carmella Palmer Scarati, he graduated from Mechanicville High School and then worked for the U.S. Army Watervliet Arsenal. John joined the U.S. Navy in 1970 and served honorably for two years active duty and then three years in the Navy Reserve, being discharged in 1975. He would then work at General Electric in Waterford for more than 30 years, serving as a supervisor and research and development engineer. After retirement, John worked for a short time at Saint Gobain Performance Plastics. At home, John enjoyed going to car shows, working on model cars and he enjoyed car rides with his wife Linda through the relaxing landscapes of Vermont. He also enjoyed camping trips at Deer Run Campgrounds with his cherished family where countless amazing memories were made. John was blessed with six beautiful daughters who he truly loved and never hesitated to shrug off comments about not having a son. Sadly, John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Linda Oliver Scarati.Survivors include his daughters, Deanna Scarati, Jessica (Shayne) Aune, Melissa Scarati, Sarah (Brandon) Kommer, Jennifer Quackenbush, and Johnalyn (Ralph) Peluso; 12 grandchildren, one of whom he raised as his own; and his sister Barbara (Ralph) Valenti, as well as several nieces and nephews. John's family would like to thank the neurosurgeons at the Albany Medical Center for their 12 years of dignity and service to John's health. More recently, the nurses and doctors at the VA Stratton Medical Center and the owners and staff of Willow Pointe Ridge Adult Home (formerly known as Cook Adult Home) who all cared for John with the greatest compassion. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. John will receive military honors and then be interred in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember John in a special way are asked to make contributions to the VA Stratton Medical Center, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 in his memory. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos and memories of John you have, with his family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.