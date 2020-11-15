Travis, John A. GLENMONT John A. Travis, age 80, passed away peacefully after a long illness on November 12, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Albany. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Adelbert and Barbara (Gansle) Travis. A graduate of Phillip Schuyler High School, he later proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for two years and was honorably discharged as a P.F.C. John then returned to Albany and worked for Niagara Mohawk as an underground lineman, retiring in 1994 after 30 years. John was a lifetime member of the Bucci McTague Post #1530 in Albany. He will be remembered by many as a hardworking, kind and honest family man. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruth (Mizener) Travis; father of Susan, David, Kimberly (David) Bastian, Deborah Goss, and Steven (Jamie) Travis; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was the beloved brother of Ruth Occhialino (late Anthony), Mary Bartlett (late Arthur), William Travis (late Mary) and Frank Travis (late Joan) The family has requested a private memorial service. Internment with full military honors will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.