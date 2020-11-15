1/1
John A. Travis
Travis, John A. GLENMONT John A. Travis, age 80, passed away peacefully after a long illness on November 12, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Albany. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Adelbert and Barbara (Gansle) Travis. A graduate of Phillip Schuyler High School, he later proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for two years and was honorably discharged as a P.F.C. John then returned to Albany and worked for Niagara Mohawk as an underground lineman, retiring in 1994 after 30 years. John was a lifetime member of the Bucci McTague Post #1530 in Albany. He will be remembered by many as a hardworking, kind and honest family man. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruth (Mizener) Travis; father of Susan, David, Kimberly (David) Bastian, Deborah Goss, and Steven (Jamie) Travis; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was the beloved brother of Ruth Occhialino (late Anthony), Mary Bartlett (late Arthur), William Travis (late Mary) and Frank Travis (late Joan) The family has requested a private memorial service. Internment with full military honors will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 15, 2020.
