Archambault, John Alfred TROY John Alfred Archambault, 71, died July 28, 2020. Jonnie is survived by his sister Joan Forsmark and brother-in-law John Forsmark of Denver, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews currently residing in Denver, New York and Texas; also survived by several cousins. Burial with military honors will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, at Saratoga National Cemetery. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10 a.m. For online condolences please visit mcloughlinmason.com