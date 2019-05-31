Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Alphonse Diana. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Diana, John Alphonse GUILDERLAND On Monday, May 27, 2019, John Alphonse Diana passed away peacefully at home after a valiant battle with lung cancer. Born on March 26, 1959, in Schenectady to the late Alphonse and Diane (Tusang) Diana, he resided in the Rotterdam and Guilderland areas all his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Diane Diana; daughter, Jessica Diana; son, Michael Diana; brother, Paul (Donna) Diana; sister, Kathryn (Joe) Caywood; aunt Dolores and uncle Dave Metchick; brother-in-law, Charles (Pamela) Adams; sisters-in-law, Maureen Adams and Carol Adams. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members and numerous friends. After graduating from Guilderland Central High School, John worked for the Guilderland Highway Department, retiring after 37 years of service. A man of many interests, John was a talented Latin percussionist who most loved the drums. A great cook, he could always be counted on to supply the best pasta to any party. In his deejay gigs his gift for gab and great sense of humor, for which he will be most remembered, helped him to excel. As a homebrewer, he organized many memorable beer trips to local and out of state brewers. These trips helped inspire him to try out many different recipes of beers, some successful and some not, and he would usually bring out a few samples of the latest creation for you to just try. His sense of humor and kind heart will be greatly missed by many. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Sunday, June 2, from 2 to 5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are invited to attend his funeral services in the funeral home on Monday June 3, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Helderberg American Legion Riders Post 977, P.O. Box 461, 988 Altamont Blvd., Altamont, NY, 12009







