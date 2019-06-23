Annunziato, John MALTA John Annunziato, 79 of Malta, formerly of Hoosick Falls, died suddenly after a long illness on June 16, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Josephine, in August 1991. He is survived by his wife, Mary Sherman; his daughter, Donna Annunziato-Clifford of Bennington, Vt.; two stepsons, Kevin Sherman (Nacole Torturo) of Norman, Okla. and Matt Sherman (Ashley Walker) of Ballston Spa; granddaughters, Micaela Clifford (12 years of age) and Brooklyn Sherman (three years of age); four sisters, Carmella Donato of Brooklyn, Anna Torres of Albany, Rosemarie Fredericks (Roger) of Lady Lake, Fla. and Bernadette Flatley (Thomas) of Lanesboro, Mass.; one brother, Dave Annunziato of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. John had several businesses in his lifetime which included an auto salvage business, Jo's Pizza in Hoosick Falls, and Nunzi's Provisions delivering meat and cheeses to customers. He retired in 2004. He loved spending time between Florida and New York with family and friends and enjoyed playing cards. Relatives and friends may come to a celebration of life on June 28, at 12:30 p.m. in the Malta Ridge United Methodist Church, Malta.



