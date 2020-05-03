Cardinuto, John Anthony TROY John Anthony Cardinuto, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at The Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Gaetano and Antoinette (Sgambato) Cardnuto. John worked for General Electric in Waterford for more than 25 years until his retirement in 1988. He loved spending time with his family, dining out and cheering on the family horse "Wish Upon." John was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church. John is survived by his children, Antoinette Cardinuto and John (Susan) Cardinuto; his grandchildren, Anthony, Erica and Sara; and his beloved grand-puppy Mollie. He is also survived by several, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his siblings, Phyllis Ryan, Martin Cardnuto, Mary Fera, Thomas Cardnuto, Francis Cardenuto, Guy Cardnuto, Theresa Hansen and James Cardnuto. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services for John will be private to the family. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Those wishing to remember John in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 28 State St., Troy, NY, 12180 or The Van Rensselaer Manor Activities Fund, 85 Bloomingrove Dr., Troy, NY, 12180. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit parkerbrosmememorial.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2020.