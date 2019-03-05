Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John B. Bolognino. View Sign

Bolognino, John B. ALBANY John B. Bolognino, 68 of Albany, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, March 3, 2019. John was born in Albany, the son of Mary Caricari Bolognino, and the late Carl Bolognino. He was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School and was employed by the New York State Senate for over twenty-five years. John loved to fish and was a member of the Helderberg Bassmasters Fishing Club. He also loved being surrounded by his family, and he enjoyed classic TV shows, and classic country music. John is survived by his mother, Mary Bolognino of Albany; his son, John C. Bolognino of Westminster, Md.; his daughter, Michelle Bolognino (Paul Johnson) of Albany; his former wife, Donna DiNova Colby; his former daughter-in-law, Lisa Bolognino of Westminster; his granddaughter, Maya Bolognino; his siblings, Joanne Rizzo (the late Joseph) of Albany, Joseph Bolognino (Eileen) of Albany, and Nancy Spafford (Tom) of Livermore, Calif.; and by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Thursday at 8:15 a.m., and from there to All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St. (behind CVS), Albany at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S Pearl St, Albany, NY, 12202; or to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit







