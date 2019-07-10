Horan, John B. BUFORD, S.C. John B. Horan, 88, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Beaufort, S.C. He was born in Albany to Michael B. and Lenore M. (Kelly) Horan and was the oldest of four children. After graduating high school, he attended Siena College and served eight years in the National Guard. He spent his entire career with the Albany Felt Company/Albany International as an industrial engineer, retiring in 1988. He was married in Albany to Bianca V. Franco and they enjoyed a wonderful 50 years of marriage. He served as chairman of the Conservative Party in Buffalo and was very active in politics and the community after his retirement. He will be deeply missed by both family and friends and his great storytelling will be remembered by everyone that knew him. John "Jack" was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Bianca; and his sister Margaret. He will be remembered lovingly by his daughter Louise Sanders (Greg) and grandson Jackson; as well as his brother William Horan (Linda); and sister Elizabeth Powell; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands on Thursday, July 11, at 1 p.m. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 10, 2019