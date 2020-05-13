Kinum, John B. ALBANY John B. Kinum, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Teresian House in Albany. Born in Albany on January 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Alida and Frank Kinum. He was raised in Albany and attended Milne High School, graduating in 1951. He later attended Tufts University in Medford, Mass., graduating in 1955. While at Tufts, he met his classmate, Rosemarie Daghlian and in 1957, before graduating from Albany Law School in 1958, John and Rosemarie were married in Watertown, Mass. John and Rosemarie were married for over 57 years until her death in December, 2014. The family takes comfort in that John decided to join Rosemarie on Mother's Day. For anyone who knew them, it is very sweet and fitting. John is survived by his son, Michael L. Kinum (Thessaly) of Delmar; his daughter, Deborah A. Rondeau (Carlton) of Woodstock, Conn.; and his grandchildren, William H. Kinum of Glendale, Ariz. and Samuel B. Kinum of Delmar. John loved spending time with his family at their summer home in Cape Cod and later on his boat on Lake George. Favorite activities included going to the Craigville Beach with his children, fishing at his favorite spot off of the tip of Long Island on Lake George, skiing and playing golf. More than anything, John loved spending time having fun with his grandchildren, attending their baseball and football games and music recitals and later taking them skiing and to play golf. He loved that while his grandchildren were in elementary school, they had breakfast with him and Rosemarie each morning before picking up the bus. John instilled his love for the Yankees into both of his grandchildren, much to the chagrin of Rosemarie, a lifelong Red Sox fan. John had a unique and diverse legal career. He was inducted into the United States Army in September of 1958 and, after graduating from the Judge Advocate General's School in Charlottesville, Va., he served as a trial judge advocate in both the United States and in Germany. Rising to the rank of Captain, John finished his military career on the faculty at West Point as an instructor of military law, constitutional law and international law. Upon returning to Albany in the late 1960s, he and the late Walter B. Langley formed their own law firm, Langley and Kinum. After Mr. Langley's death in 1974, John joined McNamee, Lochner, Titus & Williams, P.C., where he remained for nearly four decades and served as the firm's president. John was a former member of the New York State Bar Association, where he served as chairman of the Banking Law Committee, an officer of the Business Law Section, a member of the House of Delegates, and a member of the N.Y.S. Bar Foundation. He was both a director and president of the Albany County Bar Association, plus the treasurer of the Albany County Bar Foundation. Upon learning of John's passing, Glen Doherty said, "I served under John as an officer of the Albany County Bar Association and later worked as his law partner. He was my mentor and friend. He always was, and will be remembered as, a gentleman and lawyer in the finest sense." John was also active in civic affairs, having served as a director of the Salvation Army, a member of the Realty Service Board of the Center for the Disabled, a director of the Albany Symphony Orchestra, and numerous other civic organizations. He was an active member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 65 years, having served on the Church Board and as president of the Board of Trustees on several occasions. The family will hold a private service at the Tebbutt Funeral Home. Interment is also private. At a future date, the family will hold a public memorial service to celebrate John's life. The family would like to thank the staff at the Teresian House who took such great care of John during his time there, especially in his last few days. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to either Teresian House Center for the Elderly, 200 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY, 12203 or to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 262 State St., Albany, NY, 12210. To leave the family an online condolence please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 13 to May 15, 2020.