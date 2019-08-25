McCoy, John B. COLONIE John B. McCoy, 101, beloved husband of Jeanette Sedlacek McCoy, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. John was born in Binghamton, the son of the late Mary Connolly and John Francis McCoy. He resided in Coxsackie before entering the service in 1942 and served honorably in the U.S. Army, 773rd Amphibious Battalion as an amphibious tank commander in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. Following World War II, he was employed at the Scotia Army Depot, the Huyck Mill in Rensselaer and at General Electric in Schenectady. John then had a 37 year career with the U.S. Postal Service which brought him close to nature and to people who found him friendly and always willing to lend a helping hand. John was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers for 61 years and a member of the Uncle Sam Stamp Club of Troy. He was a regular attendee of the Thunder Road Senior Club in Colonie. He served as Chaplain for a brief time for VFW Post 8692 in Colonie, attended meeting and functions whenever possible and was a member of the American Legion Post 1856 in Colonie. John was also a regular attendee of the Pine Grove United Methodist Church in Colonie where he served on committees and always lent a helping hand. His friendly demeanor, devotion to family and appreciation for life were hallmarks of his being. John enjoyed the outdoors, bowling, stamp collecting and gardening but his greatest pleasure came from spending time with his family. In addition to his loving wife Jeanette, John is survived by three cherished children, Joanne Catalano of Mechanicville, Jeannine Calabrese of Latham and Jon McCoy (Karen) of Loudonville; grandchildren, Jennifer Gauthier (Michael) of Colonie, Connie Woytowich (Michael) of Saratoga Springs, Anthony Catalano (Jasmine) of Colonie and Lauren and Kristen Calabrese of Latham; and great-grandchildren, Alida Catalano, Payton Gauthier and Isabella, Sarah, Emma and Amelia Woytowich. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Bloomfield and William McCoy. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, at the Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1580 Central Ave., Colonie. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or for those who wish, contributions may be made to the Pine Grove United Methodist Church or the . reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019