Bramley, John GUILDERLAND John Bramley, 78 of Guilderland, passed into eternal rest on May 27, 2020, in the loving embrace of his wife, Gloria. John was born on June 21, 1941, in Derby, England, the son of the late Frederick and Annie. Almost from birth, John excelled at athletics. In his youth, he was an avid soccer player, golfer, swimmer and squash player. He went on to develop into a star soccer player, playing professionally from 1959 - 1966, most prominently with Chesterfield F.C. John's true passions, however, were his beautiful wife, Gloria, whom he married in September 1978, as well as teaching the sport of soccer and the art of life. John was a coach, but he was also a mentor, a motivator, and compassionate friend. On an international level, he served as a member of The Football Association of England and as English National youth and boys' team coach. John came to the United States in 1988, to serve as the head coach of the Albany Capitals soccer team. He was the team's first coach, and brought them to prominence, including an appearance in the 1991 American Soccer League championship. His players appeared in five World Cup finals and recorded over 200 International appearances. John retired from coaching professionally in 1992 and went on to enjoy a successful career with New York Life and Mass Mutual. He also served as a World Cup soccer analyst for WNYT News Channel 13, where he began what would become a thirty-plus year relationship with his close friend, Rodger Wyland. John enjoyed golf, gardening with Gloria, travel and fundraising for local charities. He scored a hole-in-one on two different local golf courses, including Saratoga National, and enjoyed travel to many international golf destinations with colleagues and friends. Together with his wife, Gloria, they created an oasis of lush gardens and water features in their backyard, including John's very favorites, roses and dahlias, that they lovingly shared with so many people. For the last several years, John and Gloria wintered in Palm Springs, Calif., enjoying golfing, hiking and time with friends from all over the world. John also served as president of the Epilepsy Foundation, as well as a volunteer for several local charities. In addition to spending time with his wife, John's passion over the last decade included his tireless efforts for the Thomas Patrick Morrison Foundation. Founded in 2006, the foundation raises funds for children and families of children suffering from rare diseases and disorders. John and Gloria were the foundation's very first volunteers. They were a driving force behind the creation of the foundation's Golf Classic which, in the course of over fifteen years, has raised over half-a-million dollars for children in need. John and Gloria attended every foundation event and went on to co-found the WNYT Rodger Wyland Summer Soccer Camp at the University at Albany, spending many hot summer days instructing local youth in the art of soccer, but more importantly, the game of life. John is survived by his devoted wife and lifelong love, Gloria; his sister, Jean (Arthur); his mother-in-law, Irene (Peter, deceased); his sister-in-law, Anne (Dave), as well as many very special nieces and nephews. John was also an adopted member of the Scarcella family, enjoying countless dinners, celebrations and holidays with Antonino "Tony" and Antonietta Scarcella, Domenica and Frank Scarcella, and their entire extended family. He will be deeply missed by their grandchildren, including the Morrisons, DiCarlos, Vivenzios and Kowalczyks, as well as all of the members of the "Pandemoniums." Gloria would like to extend a very special and heartfelt thank you to so many wonderful people who had an impact on John's life, including John's lifelong friends. Gloria would also like to extend a very special thank you to the members of his medical staff that took such wonderful care of him, including doctors, William Kowal, Elena Theodosiou and Duncan Savage, as well as all of the amazing nurses and staff at the St. Peter's Oncology Department, including nurses, Lisa and Agnes. Given John's very special relationship with the Thomas Patrick Morrison Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, Gloria respectfully requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Foundation in John's honor at: TPMFDN, P.O. Box 238, Guilderland, NY, 12084. The Foundation will be dedicating its annual Golf Classic to John, in celebration of his life and the enduring impact he's had on so many children and families, beginning with this year's 16th Annual Golf Classic scheduled for September 16, 2020 (conditions permitting). For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.