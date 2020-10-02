Moses, John Bromley REXFORD John Bromley Moses died on April 4, 2019. John is survived by his loving wife Susan (Luizzi) Moses; his dear sons, John (Meredith) and William (Sue) Moses; his wonderful grandchildren, Kate (Clay) Moses Austin, Ellery (Travis) Moses Rush, Garret Moses and Zachary (Grace) Moses; his beloved great-grandchildren, and of course his four-legged friend, Patrick. Friends and family are invited to a funeral service with military honors on Friday, October 9, at 11 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Please arrive at 10:45 a.m. and follow signs to park at the cemetery entryway and await the procession to the gathering space at 11 a.m. View John's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com