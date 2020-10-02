1/
John Bromley Moses
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Moses, John Bromley REXFORD John Bromley Moses died on April 4, 2019. John is survived by his loving wife Susan (Luizzi) Moses; his dear sons, John (Meredith) and William (Sue) Moses; his wonderful grandchildren, Kate (Clay) Moses Austin, Ellery (Travis) Moses Rush, Garret Moses and Zachary (Grace) Moses; his beloved great-grandchildren, and of course his four-legged friend, Patrick. Friends and family are invited to a funeral service with military honors on Friday, October 9, at 11 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Please arrive at 10:45 a.m. and follow signs to park at the cemetery entryway and await the procession to the gathering space at 11 a.m. View John's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral service
10:45 AM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved