Conboy, John C. LATHAM John C. "Jace" Conboy, 86, passed away on October 15, 2020, at Brookdale East in Niskayuna. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late James M. and Esther G.(Connell) Conboy. Jace was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy, class of 1952, and earned his bachelor's degree from Manhattan College. He served in The United States Army as an Engineer in Yuma, Ariz. from 1958 through 1960. Jace married his beloved wife Sheila (Bruce) on June 1, 1962. Together they raised three children, John, Martin and Sarah. He worked for the New York State Department of Transportation as a Civil Engineer for more than 30 years until his retirement. During his retirement, Jace enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross and at church sponsored community dinners in Cohoes, reading mystery novels and solving Sudoku puzzles. He greatly enjoyed his time at Ever Wind Farm splitting wood and making maple syrup. An avid baseball fan, Jace enjoyed his annual trips to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. His hobbies included collecting baseball memorabilia and stamps. He loved taking the family on summer trips to Cape Cod. He was famous for his cream potatoes, hot dog chili and potato salad. Jace was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham where he served as an usher for many years. He arranged the bus trips to sporting events and worked on the organization committee for the annual church picnic. He was a wonderful grandfather who enjoyed attending school functions and special events, and taking his grandchildren to the Great Escape. Jace was predeceased by his wife Sheila in 2010. He is survived by his children, John B. (Mary Beth) Conboy, Martin J. (Vivian) Conboy and Sarah M. Conboy (Keith Williams); his grandchildren, Alyssa N. Bridge, Margaret M. (Joey) Rudesheim, Meghan E. Conboy and Caroline D. Conboy; his great-grandchildren, Ian and Ivy Dean; and his brother, James M. (Jeanne) Conboy. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale East for the care they provided to Jace over the past year. Funeral services will be private to the family. Those wishing to remember Jace in a special way may make memorial contributions in his name to The American Red Cross at redcross.org/donate
