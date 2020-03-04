|
DeMasi, John C. MD SARATOGA SPRINGS It is with profound sadness that the family of John C. DeMasi, MD announces his sudden death on February 23, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on July 29, 1985, to Dr. James and Virginia DeMasi. John graduated from Guilderland High School and received a bachelor's of science degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Following an internship at the Scripps Clinic in San Diego, John became interested in treating cancer. This interest continued to evolve when he worked at Sloan Kettering Hospital following graduation from UNC. John received his medical degree at Albany Medical College and completed his residency in radiation oncology at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Ky. Upon completing this training, John returned home to a position as a radiation oncologist at Saratoga Hospital, where his compassion, kindness, and delightful humor endeared him to patients and staff alike. In 2011, John was diagnosed with vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS), a rare disease without a cure. John's diagnosis motivated him, and he used his unique position as a physician and a patient to advocate for patients affected by vEDS. In 2017, John and his brother David launched a nonprofit FIGHT vEDS. John used this platform to educate over 10,000 visitors from more than 50 countries about the disease in a way that patients and their families could easily understand. Recognizing the obstacles patients had receiving an accurate diagnosis, John launched a genetic testing program in partnership with a leading genetics lab. This helped numerous patients across the world obtain rapid, affordable genetic testing. John worked tirelessly to advance vEDS research. He partnered with researchers from the University of Washington to launch the first vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome International Research Symposium and to establish the vEDS Collaborative. This collaborative consisted of seven nonprofits and dozens of stakeholders that convened via monthly meetings and annual conferences to establish a plan to ultimately develop a cure. At the time of his passing, John was actively working on efforts to launch the first clinical trial in vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. In his free time, John brought an engaging energy, gentle nature, and distinctive sense of humor to all he did, whether it be taking care of his rescue pet Bailey, fishing on Saratoga Lake, enjoying summer days at the racetrack, making his nieces and nephews laugh, or cooking special meals for family and friends. No matter the time or distance, John made every effort to prioritize being with the people he loved, especially his fiancee Julie. John's legacy will forever be lovingly remembered by his father James (Judith Dunn); mother Virginia; fiancee Dr. Julia Mayne; brother David; sister-in-law Amanda; niece Annmarie; nephew Benjamin; as well as his aunts, Mary DeMasi, Susan Farinacci, and Denise Kelley; and his uncle Nick Farinacci. He will be dearly remembered by his stepbrothers, Christopher Dunn (Stephanie), Brian Dunn (Lisa), and Jeffrey Dunn (Erin) and their children. John was predeceased by and is now joined with his maternal grandparents, Virginia and Norman Farinacci; and paternal grandparents, Ann and Fred DeMasi. While John's extended family and friends are deeply saddened by his loss, we have boundless gratitude for the time shared and the memories made with John. We will all remember John as an extraordinary young man. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate John's life will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, in the historic Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, by the Reverend Thomas H. Chevalier, pastor. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John and his work with vEDS may be made to his nonprofit, FIGHT vEDS (www.fightveds.org/donate). Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home of Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 4, 2020