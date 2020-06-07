Hunter, John C. "Jack" WILTON John C. "Jack" Hunter of Saratoga Springs, a lifelong Saratoga resident, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side holding his hand. Born on March 28, 1941, in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Burritt D. Hunter and Jean Winney Hunter. He was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1959. He went on to SUNY Plattsburgh, where he earned his bachelor's degree in education. Jack was a plumber in the city of Saratoga Springs for many years, working for the traditional plumbing and heating companies of Boyce and Drake and Freeman & Shea, until he started his own plumbing company, Jack Hunter Plumbing and Heating. Jack was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to the New York Yankees and the Syracuse Orangemen basketball program. His greatest enjoyment came from his family, including his children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; a son, Scott Hunter; a brother, David Hunter; and a grandson, Corbin Hunter. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Marcia Hunter; a son, Bryan Hunter and his wife, Kathleen of Maine; two daughters, Tara Kelly and her husband Sean of Porter Corners, N.Y., and Ariane Hunter-Wade and her husband, David of Ayr, Scotland; a sister, Roberta Miller of Tucson, Ariz.; his grandchildren, Rachel, Tessa, Kyra, and Rowan; and a great-grandson, Wesley. Services will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Saratoga Springs Public Library, 46 Henry St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at tunisonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.