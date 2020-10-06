1/1
John C. Lawlor
Lawlor, John C. ALBANY John C. Lawlor, 70, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the VA Hospital. John was the son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth Lawlor. John proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1970. He was a conductor with Amtrak for many years. He loved listening to music and the company of his beloved cat Weezer. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law Lawrence Berben. He is survived by his brother, Stephen (Jacquelyn) Lawlor; sisters, Jane Berben and Marybeth Fader; nieces and nephews, Renee, Steve, Hollie, Jennie, Larry, Emily, Dylan and Derek; and great-nieces and nephews, Zachary, Anthony, Jeffrey, Connor, Lauryn, Molly, Olivia, Payton, Evelyn, Lawrence, Grace and Jane. The funeral service will be private. Burial will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 in John's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
