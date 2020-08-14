Lockrow, John C. CLIFTON PARK John C. Lockrow, age 91 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after a brief illness. Born on March 30, 1929, he was the son of the late Charles and Margaret Lockrow. He was predeceased by his son John C. Lockrow Jr.; and his sisters, Rosemary Lockrow and Margaret (Paul) Hoffman. John was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War era. He was employed by the Tobin Packing Company for over 25 years, and worked at Wit's End Giftique after retirement. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, and loved fishing and hunting. John had an impish sense of humor and enjoyed nothing more than telling a joke or story to hear the laughter. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly Lockrow; sons, David Lockrow, Edward (Elin) Lockrow, and Daniel Lockrow; and his grandchildren, Amber, Owen, Timothy, Erica, Johnathan, Rosemary, and Kathrin. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Susan Hoffman-Nahl. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff on the fifth floor of St. Peter's Hospital, especially the Hospice Inn, for all of the excellent compassionate care they provided to John. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, in Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 18, at 10 a.m. in St. Edward's Church in Clifton Park. Burial will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Peter's Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com
