Mech, John C. ALBANY John C. Mech, 69, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 7, 1951, son of Frederick G. and Audrey Mech in Glen Cove, N.Y. He was married to Kathy Mech and they spent 27 wonderful years together. John loved animals. He leaves behind his beloved cat Mindy and was predeceased by his dog, Star. He cherished his lifelong hobby of Alco trains. He published a book, and printed a yearly calendar displaying his photography of Alco trains. He made many special friends that also shared his love of trains. He will be dearly missed. John is survived by his wife, Kathy; his sister-in-law, Joan Potts (DeWitt); nieces, Mary Potts and Elizabeth Potts; father, Frederick Mech; sister-in-law, Sue Leahey; nieces, Debora Leahey and Kimberly Leahey and many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Audrey Mech. Funeral services will commence at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels, will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Interment will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com