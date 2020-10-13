1/1
John C. Mech
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mech, John C. ALBANY John C. Mech, 69, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 7, 1951, son of Frederick G. and Audrey Mech in Glen Cove, N.Y. He was married to Kathy Mech and they spent 27 wonderful years together. John loved animals. He leaves behind his beloved cat Mindy and was predeceased by his dog, Star. He cherished his lifelong hobby of Alco trains. He published a book, and printed a yearly calendar displaying his photography of Alco trains. He made many special friends that also shared his love of trains. He will be dearly missed. John is survived by his wife, Kathy; his sister-in-law, Joan Potts (DeWitt); nieces, Mary Potts and Elizabeth Potts; father, Frederick Mech; sister-in-law, Sue Leahey; nieces, Debora Leahey and Kimberly Leahey and many other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Audrey Mech. Funeral services will commence at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels, will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Interment will take place at St. Agnes Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved