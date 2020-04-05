Rossman, Dr. John C. BROOKINGS, Ore. Dr. John C. Rossman, 88, passed away peacefully April 1, 2020, in his home in Brookings, Ore. His beloved wife, Sue Gordon, was at his side. John's loving daughter, Aviva Joy, was unable to be with him due to coronavirus travel restrictions. John was born in Vienna, Austria, November 20, 1931, the son of Olga and Ignatze Rossman and the brother of Hertha Kesler. John received his Dr.PH 1970 at UCLA. He was vice president of Health Economics at The Hospital Association of New York State, Albany, N.Y.. John was a man of integrity and wisdom. Throughout his life and to the end, John had a sense of wit and humor.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020