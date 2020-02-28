Tompkins, John C. SCHENECTADY John C. Tompkins, 65 of Watt Street, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home, following an extended illness. Born in Troy on November 15, 1954, son of the late Edward and Claire Tompkins, he was a graduate of Keveny Academy, and had also studied at ABC and The College of Saint Rose. John retired several years ago from Wolferts Roost Country Club in Albany where he worked as a bookkeeper and accounts clerk for about 25 years. Previously, he had worked at the former Leonard Hospital in Troy. A former E.M.T. for the Waterford Rescue Squad, John was a spelunker, coin collector, billiards player and past tenor member of the Mendelssohn Club of Albany for several years. John and his wife enjoyed traveling, trips to Europe, Mexico and the east cost of America.John was known for his great appetite, his friendly and uplifting attitude and friend to many. Survivors include his wife of 39 plus years, Laurie Russom Tompkins; his in-laws: Diane (Jim) Harrison, Velma Russom, Patricia (Carlos) Quinones, Dan (Jill) Russom, Roberta (Mike C) Russom, along with their families; dear friends: Andrea and Wayne Miller and Pam Bonesteel; and his feline friends: Willie, Mama and Bootsie. Calling hours at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville on Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m. with a funeral service at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2020