Service Information Funeral Mass 2:00 PM Shrine Church of Our Lady of Americas 273 Central Ave. Albany , NY

Flynn, John Camillus Jr. ALBANY John Camillus Flynn Jr., age 81, passed suddenly on November 13, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, John was the son of the late John C. Flynn Sr. and Margaret (Walsh) Flynn. Affectionately known as Jack, John graduated from Bryant and Stratton College in Buffalo, after also attending Niagara University. Prior to college, John graduated from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in Buffalo, class of 1955. John served in the National Guard from 1962-1965 as a chief artillery surveyor. In civilian life John worked as a retail manager and sales associate for over 30 years at Spector's Clothing in Albany and later as the assistant manager at S&K Men's Wear in Clifton Country Mall. John was an avid sportsman. He was an ardent handball player and golfer who loved to root for the New York Yankees and harangue the New York Giants. He also had an aggressive bowling style and an amazing jump shot. His family and friends will most remember his devotion, grit, humor and capacity for forgiveness. John was the beloved husband to his predeceased wife, Ellen E. (Johnson) Flynn of Albany, to whom he was married for 46 years. John and Ellen were active in St. Patrick's Church and visited the homebound as Extraordinary Ministers of Communion and volunteers for Meals on Wheels. John will be remembered lovingly by his daughter, Sheena Flynn of Brooklyn; his son, John P. Flynn of Fairhaven, Mass.; his younger brother, Patrick B. Flynn of Guilderland; and his younger sister Mary Marjorie (Flynn) Lippincott of Somerville, Mass. John was the cherished grandfather of Aislynn and Juliette Flynn and Ariana Rashid. John will also be missed by his loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. John's family and friends will always remember the professional care he received from the loving hands and hearts of the outstanding staff at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center where John spent the last five years of his life. In lieu of a wake and funeral arrangements, John gave his body as an anatomical gift to Albany Medical College. A Mass in his remembrance will be held in the Shrine Church of Our Lady of Americas located at 273 Central Ave., Albany, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30. All are welcome to come and celebrate John's life.



