Carpenter, John BALLSTON SPA John Carpenter, 60, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital with his loving family by his side. John was a caring, devoted husband to Barbara Carpenter. The two were happily married for 36 years. What John loved most was spending vibrant sunny days, and warm summer evenings with his family at their vacation home on Lake Clear in the Adirondacks. His animated laugh could be heard far and wide as it echoed across the glassy surface of the lake at sunset. He enjoyed boating, hunting, storytelling, and listening to his favorite songs while sipping his drink of choice on the porch. Abundant feelings of laughter, love, compassion, and comedy filled each room in which John was present. His integrity, selflessness, strength, and perseverance were both inspiring and uplifting to all. He was forever committed to bringing a smile to the faces of every individual who was lucky enough to have met him. He welcomed new friends into his heart as his own family. John is survived by his mother, Gloria Carpenter; his wife, Barbara Carpenter; his children, Gavin (Danielle) Carpenter, Kyle (Tara) Carpenter, Logan Carpenter, and Casey (Jack) Esler; his sisters, Celeste Byerwalters, Paula Carpenter, and Deborah Carpenter; his father, the late Jack Carpenter, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. A memorial service for John will be held in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumite Rd, Loudonville on Friday, August 16, at 10 a.m. A celebration of John's life will follow after. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Adirondack Experience Museum Annual Fund at theadkx.org/join-support/make-a-gift/annual-fund/ Please visit NewComerAlbany.com to leave a message of condolence or a memory for the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 14, 2019