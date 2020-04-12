Carrier, John "Johnnie" NORTH ADAMS, Mass. John "Johnnie" Carrier, 60 of North Adams, passed peacefully away after a long illness on April 3, 2020. A graduate of Lansingburgh High School and the School of Life, he was the son of Earl "Bud" Carrier and Catherine "Cappy" Carrier of Lansingburgh, N.Y. John truly loved life and all it could offer. He enjoyed a variety of his employments, always achieving his goals and moving to something he found more challenging but always making friends along the way leaving them laughing. John leaves behind his two loves, his wife Dawn Luskin-Carrier and son David, his proudest accomplishment. He leaves his sisters, Earlene Topper of Troy and Marianne (Joe) MacCaffrey; nieces, Jenna (Sean) Hanratty and their daughter, Grace; Beth Topper; and nephew Conor MacCaffrey. He is going to be missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law and especially Kim Micklas; many nieces, nephews, cousins and all their children who gave him great joy. He leaves behind his good friend Matthew Volks; and all the friends who meant so much to him. He thanks you for your friendship over the years. He was predeceased by his brother, Harold. Funeral Notice: At the request of the family, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the North Adams Food Bank in care of the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home Central Chapel 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the book of memories please visit flynndagnolifunerahomes.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020