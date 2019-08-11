Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Send Flowers Obituary

Rice, John "Jack" Carter MENANDS John Carter Rice, "Jack," of Dutch Village, Menands, died on August 5, 2019 from complications associated with Parkinson's disease. Jack was born on March 17, 1936, in Clinton, Iowa, the older son of John Clark Rice and Irene Carter Rice. He later moved to Fort Dodge, Iowa, where his father was employed by Tobin Packing Company (First Prize). He attended public schools in Fort Dodge and quarterbacked the Dodgers, his high school football team. In 1954, he came to Albany when his father was transferred to Tobin's Albany plant. Jack was a cum laude graduate of SUNY Albany, majoring in economics. He graduated magna cum laude from Albany Law School in 1960 and was appointed editor-in-chief of the Albany Law Review. He began his legal career with Bliss and Bouck, and after three years, moved to DeGraff, Foy, Conway and Holt-Harris. Jack and Gerard L. Conway opened their own firm several years later. Subsequently, he partnered with Lawrence P. Justice, and his son, Brad, with whom he practiced until 2010. The firm represented many clients before New York State government, most notably The Business Council of New York State, the New York Racing Association and Eli Lilly. From 2013 to his retirement in 2015, he was counsel to the Ways and Means Committee of the New York State Assembly. Jack was a former communicant and vestryman of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Albany and Bethesda Episcopal Church in Saratoga Springs. He was a past member of Albany Country Club, Schuyler Meadows Club and The Fort Orange Club. Jack formed Truxton Stable with several colleagues while he was counsel to the New York Racing Association. He explored the Adirondacks with Wilson and Tom, cheering when they mastered the Magic Carpet at Whiteface, admiring the view together from the summit of Mount Jo, watching the Olympic Trials at Mount Van Hoevenberg, or stopping for banana cream pie at the Noonmark Diner. He relished boating aboard "Hawkeye," cruising Rhode Island Sound from Cuttyhunk to Block Island and back to the Marina in Newport, with the occasional trip across Long Island Sound to visit friends in Montauk. Jack is survived by his wife, Shirley; two sons, Carter Rice and his wife Christian of Halfmoon, and Bradley F. Rice of Latham; four grandchildren, Wilson, Thomas, and twins, Abigail and Bradley Jr.; a brother, Steven H. Rice and his wife, Carole of Katonah, N.Y.; a nephew, Frazer Rice of New York City; a niece, Alexandra Thompson, of Westport, Conn. and several cousins in the Midwest. The family would like to express its gratitude to Dr. Richard Lavigne of St. Peter's Health Care Partners and to Dr. Era Hanspal of the Movement Disorders Unit at Albany Medical Center for their generous guidance and support. There will be no calling hours. Interment in the Albany Rural Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Watervliet. Condolence book at







