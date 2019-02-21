Telfer, John Cecil "Cy" SELKIRK John Cecil "Cy" Telfer passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. John was the son of Cecil Andrew and Catherine Nally Telfer. Shortly after graduating from Rensselaer High School, John began working as a brakeman in 1943 for the New York Central Railroad, which became Penn Central. He retired from Conrail as a conductor after 50 years of service with the railroad. John always enjoyed spending time at "the farm" with family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, gardening and camping throughout his life. John is survived by his sons, John and Joseph (Susan) Telfer; his very special cousin, Diana Marlette and her family, as well as several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Nora Gilleran Telfer; his siblings, Thomas, Mary (Godfrey) and James; as well as his daughter-in-law, Carol. The funeral Mass will be offered in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Friday prior to the Mass from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Donations in his memory may be made to Gurry Trust Fund, The Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019