Telfer, John Cecil "Cy" SELKIRK John Cecil "Cy" Telfer passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. The funeral Mass will be offered in St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Friday prior to the Mass from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. Donations in his memory may be made to Gurry Trust Fund, The Sisters of St. Joseph, 385 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019