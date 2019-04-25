Chaney, John ALBANY John Chaney, 66, passed on April 16, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. John is survived by the mother of his children, Regina Welcome; two daughters, Samantha Tarver (Dushon), and Charmaine Chaney; grandchildren, Rahmel, India, Ashanti, Kayonda, and Kamel Chaney, Dushon, Duahjae, Tahmere Tarver, Chantae and Jahad Ubrich, Ishana Stokes, and Carl Goodson; five brothers, Willie and Matthew Chaney, Arthur Brooks, JamesDaniel, and Jacob Whitbeck; and a sister Reba Brooks. He was preceded in death by a brother Ernest Brooks; and three sisters, Williemae and Lucille Chaney, and Shirley Brooks. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Praise Tabernacle Church, 453 Delaware Ave., Albany. Burial will be in Albany Rural Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 25, 2019