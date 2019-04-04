Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Clark Civill. View Sign









Civill, John Clark NEW BALTIMORE John Clark Civill went to be with his Lord on April 1, 2019, at the age of 76. John was born on October 19, 1942, to Evelyn Roosa Civill and Edward John Civill in Albany. He is survived by his son, Patrick (Jodi) Civill; daughter, Stephanie (Richard Jr.) Peterson; daughter, Stacy (Christopher) Seefeldt; son, Thomas Civill; grandson, Justin; grandson, Zachary; granddaughter, Alexandra; granddaughter, Madeline; granddaughter, Winnie; grandson, Caleb; grandson, Jacob; great-granddaughter, Lauren; great-grandson, Liam; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is survived by three sisters, Sarah Phillips of Pittsboro, N.C., Jane Civill of Catskill, and Carolyn (Michael) Birk of Clemmons, N.C. He greets his beloved wife, Linda Talbott Civill, married on August 15, 1964, of Fillmore, N.Y.; and his parents and parents-in-law in Heaven, Evelyn Roosa Civill, Edward John Civill, Geraldine Moore Talbott, and Victor Hampton Talbott. John graduated from S.U.N.Y. Albany in 1964 with a Bachelor of Science in math education, and a Master of Science in 1971. He was a member of the Kappa Beta fraternity. John taught math in the Coxsackie -Athens school district from 1964 until his retirement in June 1998. He painted houses every summer, starting with five summers apprenticed to Charlie Drinkwater, and later as John's Odd Jobs into his 70's. John spent 15 years in his "retirement" working at Matchless Stove and Chimney in Glenmont. He volunteered at the Capital City Rescue Mission and The Matthew Project. John was a member of Grace Chapel in Ravena, where he was pastor from 2010 to 2015. A memorial service will be held at Living Water Christian Family Fellowship, 14462 Rt. 9W, Ravena on April 6, at 1:30 p.m. This is a celebration of his life; mourning colors are not required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Capital City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1999, Albany, NY, 12201 or to the Matthew Project, Living Water Christian Family Fellowship, P.O. Box 117, Ravena, NY, 12143. Funeral Home Babcock Funeral Home Inc

19 Pulver Ave

Ravena , NY 12143

19 Pulver Ave

Ravena , NY 12143

(518) 756-8333

