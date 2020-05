Or Copy this URL to Share

Covington, John ALBANY John Kinney Covington, 65, passed May 4, 2020. Brother of Thomas, Ronnie, Annie Loretta and Catherine. John worked for the state of New York. Funeral service will be held at a later date.

