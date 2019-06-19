D'Ippoliti, John CLIFTON PARK John D'Ippoliti, age 92 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born on February 26, 1927, in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Giulio and Anna D'Ippoliti. He was predeceased by his wife Rosemary D'Ippoliti. John served in the U.S. Army during World War II, rising to the rank of Sgt. 1st Class. He spent his entire career (42 years) with Continental Insurance Company, first in New York City, and two years in New Jersey before moving to the Capital Region in 1970, as a branch claims manager for the eastern region of New York State. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, fine wine, and authentic Italian food. His most beloved time was spent with family and friends whom he cherished dearly. He was also very proud of his Italian heritage, and he often spoke proudly of his parent's incredible journey immigrating from Italy to the United States. He is survived by his children, John J. D'Ippoliti, Robert P. (Lynne Meister) D'Ippoliti, Anne Marie D'Ippoliti, Laura D'Ippoliti, and Edward J. (Lisa Dyson) D'Ippoliti; his sister Olga DeNicola; and granddaughter Lisa Marie D'Ippoliti. Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 21, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass at 12 p.m. in the Corpus Christi Church in Round Lake. Entombment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA, 90401 or to the by going to . To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 19, 2019