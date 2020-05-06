John D. Bell
1936 - 2020
Bell, John D. WATERVLIET John "Jack" D. Bell, 84 of Watervliet, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Burlington, Vt. on March 17, 1936, he was the son of the late Ralph and Margaret E. (Griffith) Bell and loved horses as a young boy. Jack proudly served in the United States Navy as a Seabee. He was married to the former Margaret F. Chludzinski until her passing in December 2007. Jack was employed with the Norton Company in Watervliet as a foreman, retiring in 1996 after 39 years of dedicated service. He also enjoyed boating for many years and was a life member since 1981 of the Crescent Boat Club where he was also the former commodore. Jack was a member of the American Legion #1450 in Halfmoon and also enjoyed winters in Punta Gorda, Fla. for many years. He is survived by his loving children: Randy R. (Joyce) Bell, Margaret "Peggie" A. Bell and Mark T. (Lisa) Bell; two cherished grandchildren: Joshua M. (Megan) Bell and Kristi L. Bell; two great-granddaughters: Juliann and Hailey; as well as his three sisters: Janet (James) Dickinson, Cheryl (Eddie) Palmer and Ginger (the late Richard) Lehr and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services for Jack will be celebrated at a date and time to be announced For directions, information to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on May 6, 2020.
