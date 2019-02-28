Bergin, John D. KINDERHOOK John D. Bergin, 80 of Kinderhook, died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at The Grand at Barnwell. Born on March 16, 1938, in New York City, he was the son of the late Joseph Michael and Ethel (Hepburn) Bergin, and was raised in Queens. John was a veteran with the U.S. Marine Corps. He graduated from Bucknell University in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and later received an M.B.A. from NYU. He worked as an engineer for James King and Son, from 1959 until he started his own contracting firm, Berco Construction, in 1983. While completing construction on the 1964 New York World's Fair, John met and later married Beth Adams. Raising their children in Pleasantville, N.Y., John was very active in both the community and his local church. He was a member of the school board, served as president of Holy Innocents Parish Council and was a leading member of the building committee for the new church in the 1980's. John and Beth retired to Kinderhook in 2003. He leaves behind his beloved wife Beth (Adams) Bergin; two daughters, Audrey Bergin of Baltimore, Md., and Amy O'Shea of Valatie; a brother, Robert Charles Bergin of Lancaster, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Anna and Jason O'Shea. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, at the Raymond E Bond Funeral Home, 1015 Kinderhook St., Valatie, with Reverend George Fleming officiating. Calling hours will be on Saturday, March 2, from 12 - 2 p.m. prior to the service. For those who wish, memorials may be made to Donation Processing, , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2019