John D. Drexel
Drexel, John D. COLONIE John D. Drexel, 49 of Colonie, passed away peacefully October 10, 2020. Born in Schenectady, he is the son of John and Mary Drexel. John was a graduate of South Colonie High School in 1989. He was a lifelong resident of the Capital District. He enjoyed bowling, as well as his time operating the pro shop at Town and Country Lanes in Guilderland. He loved sharing his knowledge of bowling, golf and cooking with his nephew, and volunteered his time cooking church dinners. John is predeceased by his grandparents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his parents, John and Mary Drexel; brother, Mike (Julie) Drexel; beloved nephew, Tyler Drexel; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank all the family and friends who supported and prayed for John during his hard fought battle with cancer. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a service at 1 p.m., at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie NY 12205. Social distance practices will be in effect and masks are required in the building. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions in John's memory to: The John Drexel Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Julie Drexel, 319 Turnbull Road, Delanson, NY 12053.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
OCT
14
Service
01:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 12, 2020
John and Mary, so sorry for your loss. John was a wonderful person and he will be missed.
Debbie Fahlander Notar
Neighbor
