Duncan, John D. ALBANY John David Duncan, passed away at home with his family by his side on May 25, 2020, at the age of 80. He was born in Albany on June 19, 1939. He was a member of the Vincentian Institute, class of 1957 and St. Michael's College, class of 1961 followed by serving in the United States Air Force achieving the rank of captain. After returning from service he worked at the Norton Company in Watervliet and then followed in his father's footsteps as a master plumber in his own business. John David was the son of the late William and Isabella (Landrigan) Duncan. He was also predeceased by his brother William; nieces, Elaine Hall and Rune Duncan; and nephew Eric Duncan. He is survived by his children, Margaret Duncan, James (Shelley) Duncan, Katherine (Adam) Oliver and Baris Duncan; his grandchildren, Zachary Duncan, Brady Duncan, Siena Oliver, Addison Oliver; and his step-grandchildren, Henry Hannah and Hugh and Howard Barrows. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Hilton and her children; his sister-in-law Kazuko Duncan; and his niece Beth Duncan. He was most happy camping and boating at Lake George, as well as hunting and fishing in the Adirondacks with his friends and family at the Twin Falls Club and reading the conservationist or science news. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the owners of Dan's Place Too, Marissa from the Eddy Alzheimer's Service and from Community Hospice, Chi, Christine and Colleen and friends and neighbors. Due to the current health restrictions regarding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in John David's memory to the Natures Conservancy, Attn. Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA, 22203. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.