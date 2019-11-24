|
Keller, John D. CASTLETON John D. Keller, 77 of Castleton, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at home in Castleton. John was born November 9, 1942, in Troy, N.Y., the son of the late William J. and the late Barbara (Winkelman) Keller. Jack was second generation owner and president of Wm. J. Keller and Sons Construction in Castleton working there with his family for his whole life. Jack loved Corvettes and his Harley, but his passion was his family business. Most of all he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Survivors include his wife, Pamela Keller; son, John Keller Jr.; daughter, Heather (Jeremy Purick) Keller; brother of William J. "Sonny" (Betsy) Keller Jr.; Robert Keller. Jack was the proud Opa of Ava Isabella Keller, Dylan Rose Keller, Mason Laine Keller, Brinkley Grace Purick. Friends and family are invited to his calling hours 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc, 165 Columbia Tpk. in Rensselaer. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Holy Spirit Church, 667 Columbia Tpk., East Greenbush. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jack's to name to Homeward Bound Dog Rescue of New York, 202 Front St, Schenectady, NY 12305. Send condolences at wjrockefeller.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019