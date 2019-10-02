Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. Keon. View Sign Service Information Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 (518)-756-8333 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Pius X Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Pius X Church 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. , NY View Map Interment Following Services St. Patrick's Cemetery Coeymans , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Keon, John D. LATHAM John Daniel Keon returned to his Lord on September 29, 2019, in the comfort of his home and with his wife at his side. John was born on January 24, 1930, in Peekskill, N.Y. to the late John and Mary (Carey) Keon. He graduated from Henry Hudson High School in Montrose, N.Y. and then attended New York State Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences where he followed in his father's footsteps and studied electronics. John joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War with the rank of first-class electrician's mate at discharge in 1955. He was a long-time resident of Verplank, N.Y. before moving to Colonie in 1963. As a union electrician John worked on significant projects while in this area including the South Mall, Albany Medical Center and the LaFarge Cement Plant. He was a member of both IBEW Local 3 and 236. John married his wife, Carmella Scalzo Keon, in March of 1974. After retirement he enjoyed winters in Florida and Hawaii. At home, John enjoyed tinkering with all kinds of mechanical and electrical projects and maintaining his home and grounds. He was a member of the IBEW Local 236 Retirees' Club and the Colonie Seniors Citizens' Club. John was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. John was predeceased by infant sister Mary Francis. Survivors include his wife of 45 years; his sister Ann Keon Schultz of Colonie; and his brother Raymond Keon of Virginia Beach, Va., as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Sister Fredrica Dunn and the staffs of Community Hospice and Interim Health Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on October 5, at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coeymans. Friends and family will be received in the chapel of St. Pius X Church, Loudonville on Friday, October 4, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Pius X Church Building Fund or to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.











Keon, John D. LATHAM John Daniel Keon returned to his Lord on September 29, 2019, in the comfort of his home and with his wife at his side. John was born on January 24, 1930, in Peekskill, N.Y. to the late John and Mary (Carey) Keon. He graduated from Henry Hudson High School in Montrose, N.Y. and then attended New York State Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences where he followed in his father's footsteps and studied electronics. John joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War with the rank of first-class electrician's mate at discharge in 1955. He was a long-time resident of Verplank, N.Y. before moving to Colonie in 1963. As a union electrician John worked on significant projects while in this area including the South Mall, Albany Medical Center and the LaFarge Cement Plant. He was a member of both IBEW Local 3 and 236. John married his wife, Carmella Scalzo Keon, in March of 1974. After retirement he enjoyed winters in Florida and Hawaii. At home, John enjoyed tinkering with all kinds of mechanical and electrical projects and maintaining his home and grounds. He was a member of the IBEW Local 236 Retirees' Club and the Colonie Seniors Citizens' Club. John was a communicant of St. Pius X Church in Loudonville. John was predeceased by infant sister Mary Francis. Survivors include his wife of 45 years; his sister Ann Keon Schultz of Colonie; and his brother Raymond Keon of Virginia Beach, Va., as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Sister Fredrica Dunn and the staffs of Community Hospice and Interim Health Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on October 5, at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coeymans. Friends and family will be received in the chapel of St. Pius X Church, Loudonville on Friday, October 4, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Pius X Church Building Fund or to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.