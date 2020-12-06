1/1
John D. Morrison
Morrison, John D. COLONIE John D. "Momo" Morrison Jr., 48, passed away at home on Thursday, November 26, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with ESLD. He was predeceased by his loving mother Christine "Chrissy" (nee Simmons) and father John D. Morrison Sr. He is survived by his partner of many years, Marilou Trifiletti; his son, Killian; and his father figure for over 40 years, James Tupper. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins who were an important part of his life. John attended Bishop Maginn High School in Albany. John quickly discovered his passion for cooking. For over 25 years, John worked in many of the Capital District's upscale restaurants, most recently the Barnsider and Delmonico's. For a period of time, John catered weddings and parties and became an established culinary chef. He loved to vacation during the summer on Long Beach Island at the Jersey Shore where he spent many years with his family enjoying the outdoors, fishing, good times and listening to the Grateful Dead. He loved baseball and his favorite team, the Yankees. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held privately for immediate family, though plans of a remembrance gathering will hopefully come to fruition in the spring. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
