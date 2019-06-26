Yager, John D. ALBANY John D. Yager passed away June 21, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Andrew and Genevieve Norton Yager. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, June 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen Street, Albany. Funeral services Friday, June 28, 8:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to Blessed Sacrament Church at 9 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Contributions in John's memory may be made to Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12206 mcveighfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from June 26 to June 27, 2019