John DeLorenzo

DeLorenzo, John TROY John A. DeLorenzo, 77, passed away on July 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A graduate of Catholic Central High School, John served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966. For many years, he worked in the planning department of Niagara Mohawk Corp retiring in the late '90s. John is survived by his nieces, Mary McMahon and Darcy DeLorenzo (Cheryl); his great-nephew Patrick VonFricken; his great-great-niece Lillyana; as well as his sister-in-law, Dolores DeLorenzo. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his brother Patrick. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be conducted privately in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
