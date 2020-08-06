John DeLorenzo

DeLorenzo, John TROY John A. DeLorenzo, 77, passed away on July 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A graduate of Catholic Central High School, John served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966. For many years, he worked in the planning department of Niagara Mohawk Corp retiring in the late '90s. John is survived by his nieces, Mary McMahon and Darcy DeLorenzo (Cheryl); his great-nephew Patrick VonFricken; his great-great-niece Lillyana; as well as his sister-in-law, Dolores DeLorenzo. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his brother Patrick. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be conducted privately in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. For online condolences please visit: SimpleChoicesCremation.com
