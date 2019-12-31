Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John "Tony" DeMers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DeMers, John "Tony" TROY John "Tony" DeMers, 59 of Maple Ave., died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Tony was the son of John E. DeMers and the late Jeanne Turcotte DeMers of Cohoes. He was born in Cohoes but spent most of his life in Troy. He graduated from St. Marie's School, LaSalle Institute in Troy, and Hudson Valley Community College in Troy with a degree in laboratory testing. He worked as a technician in several labs in the area for many years. Later, he went into the sales of laboratory and hospital equipment. Tony was always a hands-on kind of guy who repaired his own cars and did most of his home repairs himself. He was an avid fisherman and camper. He enjoyed his seaside camp in Cape Neddick, Maine. In later years, he enjoyed working for a local company designing and selling kitchens and baths. Tony is survived by his longtime loving companion, Kathe Quinn of Troy; his son, Logan Quinn DeMers (Meghan) of Troy; his father, John E. DeMers; and his stepmother, Sheila M. DeMers of Brunswick; and his sister, Marie DeMers Greener (Harold) of Lamoine, Maine. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Jessica Leigh Kufel-Lockenwitz and Natasha Kufel; as well as his three grandchildren. Friends and family are welcome to gather at Tony & Kathe's home on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. to celebrate his life. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit







DeMers, John "Tony" TROY John "Tony" DeMers, 59 of Maple Ave., died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Tony was the son of John E. DeMers and the late Jeanne Turcotte DeMers of Cohoes. He was born in Cohoes but spent most of his life in Troy. He graduated from St. Marie's School, LaSalle Institute in Troy, and Hudson Valley Community College in Troy with a degree in laboratory testing. He worked as a technician in several labs in the area for many years. Later, he went into the sales of laboratory and hospital equipment. Tony was always a hands-on kind of guy who repaired his own cars and did most of his home repairs himself. He was an avid fisherman and camper. He enjoyed his seaside camp in Cape Neddick, Maine. In later years, he enjoyed working for a local company designing and selling kitchens and baths. Tony is survived by his longtime loving companion, Kathe Quinn of Troy; his son, Logan Quinn DeMers (Meghan) of Troy; his father, John E. DeMers; and his stepmother, Sheila M. DeMers of Brunswick; and his sister, Marie DeMers Greener (Harold) of Lamoine, Maine. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Jessica Leigh Kufel-Lockenwitz and Natasha Kufel; as well as his three grandchildren. Friends and family are welcome to gather at Tony & Kathe's home on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. to celebrate his life. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close