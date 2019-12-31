DeMers, John "Tony" TROY John "Tony" DeMers, 59 of Maple Ave., died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Tony was the son of John E. DeMers and the late Jeanne Turcotte DeMers of Cohoes. He was born in Cohoes but spent most of his life in Troy. He graduated from St. Marie's School, LaSalle Institute in Troy, and Hudson Valley Community College in Troy with a degree in laboratory testing. He worked as a technician in several labs in the area for many years. Later, he went into the sales of laboratory and hospital equipment. Tony was always a hands-on kind of guy who repaired his own cars and did most of his home repairs himself. He was an avid fisherman and camper. He enjoyed his seaside camp in Cape Neddick, Maine. In later years, he enjoyed working for a local company designing and selling kitchens and baths. Tony is survived by his longtime loving companion, Kathe Quinn of Troy; his son, Logan Quinn DeMers (Meghan) of Troy; his father, John E. DeMers; and his stepmother, Sheila M. DeMers of Brunswick; and his sister, Marie DeMers Greener (Harold) of Lamoine, Maine. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Jessica Leigh Kufel-Lockenwitz and Natasha Kufel; as well as his three grandchildren. Friends and family are welcome to gather at Tony & Kathe's home on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. to celebrate his life. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020