Di Carlo, John NASSAU John Di Carlo, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Mendoza, Argentina and was the last of eleven children to Angel and Catalina Di Carlo. John had worked for Ford Motor Company from 1956 through 1963 while attending college. Following his graduation from Siena College, John began his teaching career as a foreign language instructor at Troy High School. He was also an interpreter for Rensselaer County Court. Following his retirement, John was the Hispanic Liaison for the Troy School District. John has left us with these tokens of wisdom, "relax, breathe and be nice to yourself." He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ellen "Mel" Witkowski. John is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, P.O. Box 435, Nassau, NY, 12123 or Pet Connection, 310 Northern Blvd. Albany, NY, 12204 in memory John Di Carlo. To leave a message of condolence for John's family, visit CannonFuneral.com