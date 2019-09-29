|
Dmyterko, John Jr. COHOES John Dmyterko Jr., 81, passed away on September 21, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. He was born in Troy and lived in Saugerties for most of his life. He was the son of the late John Dmyterko and Anna Dmyterko. John was a graduate of Troy High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Rensselaer Polytech Institute in Troy. He also received his Master of Science in computer engineering from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. He worked at IBM in Kingston for most of his life and worked as an engineer on the early project teams that designed the first IBM PC's. He loved Formula One racing and photography and also enjoyed history, especially current affairs. John leaves behind his sister Adalia Smith, who resides in San Francisco; his brother Paul and his wife Patricia, who reside in Albany; his nephew Geoffrey and husband Carl, who live in San Francisco; and his niece Kaitlyn Dmyterko, who lives in Saratoga Springs. The family would like to thank the staff at the Eddys at Hawthorne Ridge and the Eddys at Living Green. Family and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Thursday, October 3, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019