Cardany, John E. WYNANTSKILL John (Barney) Edward Cardany, 98, passed away on May 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle. Born on February 7, 1930, to the late parents Charles and Sophia Ruth Cardany. John worked at Williams Press from 1946 to 1976, then at Boyd Printing until 1993 when he finally enjoyed retirement. He was a proud member of the United States Army from 1951-53. Member of American Legion Post # 1489 in Wynantskill, Winged Victory Chorus and the last survivor of the Shagrack Club. He enjoyed bowling, solving cross wards, doing yard work, home improvement. He was an avid fan of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. The family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Hospital and community hospice for their compassionate care given to John and his family. Survivors include his wife Barbara Clark Cardany; his four children, John (Ann) Cardany, Deborah (Steve) Kirker, James (Julia) Cardany, and Joseph Cardany. He will also miss his grandchildren, Donald (Christy), Jameson (Dawn), and Gregory Schreiner. James (Dionne) Cardany, Leah (Brad) Boggs, Ryan and Sara Cardany; sibling Carolyn Cardany; along with great-grandchildren several nieces and nephews. John had been blessed with an extended family the Millen and Constables. He was preceded by his siblings, Mary Callahan, Charles Jr., Joseph, James and Kelmer Cardany. Family and friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Rd, Wynantskill. Funeral service and inurnment with military honors will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of John may be made to the Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 31 to June 1, 2019