Carey, John "Jack" E. Jr. VOORHEESVILLE John "Jack" E. Carey, Jr., 73, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his home. Born in Pittsfield, Mass., Jack was the son of the late Mary Reardon and John E. Carey, Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Army ROTC, serving from 1969 to 1971 as second lieutenant stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas. For 39 years Jack worked for N.Y.S. and retired as an administrator for the Office of Mental Health in 2006. When his children were young Jack was a coach for the Pine Bush Little League. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed working out at the gym. During the summer he could always be found reading in the backyard next to the pool. He would never miss a N.Y. Yankees game on T.V. and at least once a year Jack and his wife would enjoy tailgating at a Buffalo Bills game with his son Brian. They also enjoyed traveling, cruises and spending time with many wonderful friends through the years. Jack is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gerrie; his sons, Patrick Carey (Melissa Thomas) of San Jose, Calif. and Brian Carey (Christine Fernandez) of Buffalo; brother, William Carey of Pittsfield, Mass.; sister-in-law, Sharon Warren (Dave) of Voorheesville; nephew, Scott Warren of Voorheesville; and niece, Katherine Dumais of Pittsfield, Mass. Our family would like to thank the Albany Associates in Cardiology for their care and concern for Jack's illness in the past years. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at St. Matthew's Church, 25 Mountainview St., Voorheesville. Calling hours will be at the church Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the Mass. All other services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 4 Atrium Dr. #100, Albany, NY 12205 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020