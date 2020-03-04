Carl, John "Jack" E. CASTLETON John "Jack" E. Carl, age 77, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, peacefully at home under hospice care with his family by his side. Jack was born in Albany and resided in Schodack Landing most of his life. He was a carpenter for most of his life and was a bus driver for Schodack Central Schools for the last 20 years. He enjoyed restoring classic cars, going to car shows with his 57' Chevy, being outdoors and maintaining his property. In early years, John loved trips to Maine with his family, but most recently he cherished spending time at the casino with his wife Sharon. Survivors include his wife Sharon A. Carl; children, Gregg Carl, Scott (Leslie) Carl, Christopher Carl and Jennifer Carl; grandchildren, Brett (Sabrina) Carl, Andrew Pioggia and Hunter Hebler. Also survived by his brother Edward (Patricia) Carl; several nieces, nephews and his feline companions, Ozzie and Zoey "Wee Wee." Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to St. Peter's Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 315 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 4, 2020