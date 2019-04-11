Conway, John E. Sr. HALFMOON John E. Conway Sr., age 77 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born on July 29, 1941, he was the son of the late William and Elaine Conway and was one of thirteen children. John served in the U.S. Army, and spent his career as the general manager of Perillo BMW in Chicago. He was an avid golfer and was a longtime member of the Schuyler Meadows Club. He is survived by his sons, John (Sarah) Conway Jr., and Robert Conway; grandchildren, Cooper and Quentin; his former wife Holley Conway; and many brothers, sisters, and nieces and nephews. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 2 p.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation; particularly Cecily's Smile Squad by going to pitthopkins.org/cecilys-smile-squad or to the by going to heart.org. To express condolences please visit www.CatricalaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 11, 2019