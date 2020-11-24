1/1
John E. Dingman
Dingman, John E. NASSAU John E. "Poppy" Dingman, 70, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, doing what he loved best, hunting deer. John was born in Chatham, N.Y., the son of the late Francis and Mildred (Tiffany) Dingman. He was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Nichols, and a brother, Charles "Buddy" Dingman. John was a graduate of Maple Hill High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War from 1968-1972. After his time in the military, he was employed for 40 years at GE Plastics, Selkirk. John was an avid fisherman, camper and hunter. He was also a hunting education and safety instructor. His favorite getaway was the Adirondack Gateway RV Resort. He was known as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Linda Jewett Dingman; daughters, Beth (Joseph) McDade and Melanie (Jason) Corbin; son, Jason Dingman; sisters, Lydia (David) Teator and Eleanor Wood; brother, Frank Dingman; grandchildren, Justin, Jordan, Abby, Alexa and Aliana. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be Tuesday, November 24, from 4-7 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home, Castleton, N.Y. His commital service will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to the Stratton VA Hospital 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12208 or the National Rifle Association at donate.nra.org.






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2020.
