Giannone, John E. Sr. SAUGERTIES John E. Giannone Sr., 81 of Eddy Street, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Kingston Hospital. Born on June 26, 1939, in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Anthony and Catherine Leahy Giannone. A Saugerties area resident since 1945, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged. He owned and operated JG Builders and Sons. John had a passion for raising, training and racing Alaskan Huskies. He was a member of the International Sled Dog Racing Association where he was awarded a Bronze medal for attaining third in the world ranking in the the cross-country class in 1978. He was past president of the Arctic Sled Dog Club of America. He raced sled dogs almost 40 years all over New England, Michigan, Minnesota and Canada. In 1976 he trained and raced in the "Last Great Race" the Iditarod. Eleven Hundred forty nine miles, from Anchorage, Alaska to Nome, Alaska. An event he was very proud of competing in. He was also a member of the Algonquin Bowmen and the Saugerties Fish and Game where he enjoyed trap shooting with friends. Under his gruff exterior lay a heart of gold and love for his family. Predeceased by his wife, Ann, survivors include three sons: John (Maureen), Christopher (Judy), and Scott Giannone; six grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. corner of John and Lafayette Streets, Saugerties. Interment will follow in the Blue Mountain Cemetery, Saugerties. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. His family suggests donations in his memory be made to the local chapter of the SPCA. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
.