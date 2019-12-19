|
|
Grimmick, John E. Jr. WEST SAND LAKE John E. Grimmick Jr., 66, transitioned into eternal life on the morning of Wednesday, December 18, 2019, after a long and courageous battle. John was born in Troy, the son of the late John E. Grimmick Sr. and Alberta Bush Grimmick. He adored his wife of 15 years Kathleen Ayotte Grimmick; and was the best friend of two sons, John Edward Grimmick III and William Philip Grimmick whom he loved dearly. In addition to his wife and sons, he is survived by his sister Anne (Patrick) Poleto of Brunswick. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve Ayotte of Clifton Park, Colleen (Joe) Ciccarelli of Guilderland, and Mark (Abby) Ayotte of Waterford; and mother-in-law Mary Ayotte of Waterford. He was predeceased by his father-in-law Roger Ayotte of Waterford. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews. John graduated from Catholic Central High School, class of 1971, Hudson Valley Community College, class of 1973, earning an associate degree in criminal justice, and also attended Russell Sage College. John was incredibly proud of his long-distinguished service on the Troy police force from 1976 to 2009. He served as an evidence technician for many years retiring as a detective, received numerous police commendations and was a member of the Troy Police Department PBA. John enjoyed spending time with his family, together they faithfully vacationed on Long Beach Island, N.J. for nearly 20 years. He loved target shooting and fishing with his sons, gardening, nearly daily visits to his gym The Fitness Coach and collecting cars. He cherished his weekly coffee with lifelong friends Charles Batchelor and Robert Quinlan. All who had the pleasure of knowing John knew he was a helper. As a self-employed licensed electrician and generally all-around handyman, he was willing to help friends, family and neighbors. He enjoyed finding projects and a way to lend a hand throughout retirement. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday December 23, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , stjude.org/donate. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 19, 2019