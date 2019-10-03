Meka, John E. HALFMOON John Edward Meka, age 80 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born on September 30, 1939, he was the son of the late John J. and Helene Watral Meka. John purchased and successfully operated a large state of the art dairy farm operation in Summit, N.Y., for over 21 years. He worked for King Road Materials as a mechanic until he started Brud's Classics in Halfmoon in 1985 where he rebuilt classic cars and did automotive repair. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to compete in his favorite hobby, the sport of tractor pulling, where he won many trophies. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy Meka; his children, Linda (Bill) Eakin, Randy Meka, Steven (David Willett) Meka, James (Debbie) Meka; grandchildren, Matthew, Brendan, Daniel, Aundrea, Brittany, and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Brady; his brothers, sisters, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 5, from 9 to 11 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m. in the Catricala Funeral Home, 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park. Burial will be in Hudson View Cemetery in Mechanicville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Victory Junction Camp, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC, 28317, or to Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148- 0142. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 3, 2019